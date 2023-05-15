Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VTRU. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vitru from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vitru from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of VTRU opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.98 million, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Vitru has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $23.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02.

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vitru will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Vitru in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vitru by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 151,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,589 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vitru during the fourth quarter worth approximately $801,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vitru during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vitru by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

