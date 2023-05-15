Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Trimmed by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.5% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Visa by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.95. The stock had a trading volume of 381,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,623. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.22. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

