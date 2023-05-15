Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Vince Stock Performance

NYSE:VNCE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.00. 4,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,548. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. Vince has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.31 million for the quarter. Vince had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 102.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vince

In related news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,450 shares of Vince stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $29,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,362.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 6,255 shares of company stock valued at $42,477 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNCE. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vince in the fourth quarter worth about $9,598,000. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vince by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vince in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vince in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

