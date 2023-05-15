Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 893,752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,150 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $35,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

