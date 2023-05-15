VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Sets New 12-Month High at $226.53

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $226.53 and last traded at $226.47, with a volume of 297514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.29.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,558,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,558,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total transaction of $130,622.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,201.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,413 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,431. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in VeriSign by 10.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter worth approximately $4,882,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

