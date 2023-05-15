Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.25.

VCEL opened at $32.79 on Thursday. Vericel has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -88.62 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vericel by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 600.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

