Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $36.31 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Velas has a market cap of $36.31 million and approximately $866,084.85 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00055594 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00039876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019354 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,450,612,821 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

