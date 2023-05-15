Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $378.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $396.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $372.07 and its 200-day moving average is $366.38.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

