Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after purchasing an additional 27,306 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $205.93. 1,143,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,700. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

