Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,610,914 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 1,039,313 shares.The stock last traded at $76.63 and had previously closed at $76.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.