Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Beaumont Capital Management LLC

Beaumont Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 2.4% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $54.44. 983,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,544. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

