Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Increased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.60. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $160.99.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

