Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VIG stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.10. 394,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,092. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $160.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

