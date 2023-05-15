Valor Latitude Acquisition (VLAT) and Its Peers Head to Head Review

Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) is one of 715 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Valor Latitude Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Valor Latitude Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valor Latitude Acquisition N/A 17.24% 3.57% Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors -46.60% -66.84% -1.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Valor Latitude Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Valor Latitude Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valor Latitude Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors 114 591 882 15 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 277.15%. Given Valor Latitude Acquisition’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valor Latitude Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valor Latitude Acquisition and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valor Latitude Acquisition N/A $8.97 million 33.16 Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors $1.36 billion $3.26 million -11.20

Valor Latitude Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Valor Latitude Acquisition. Valor Latitude Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Valor Latitude Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valor Latitude Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Valor Latitude Acquisition pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Valor Latitude Acquisition pays out 76.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.8% and pay out -597.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Valor Latitude Acquisition lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Valor Latitude Acquisition peers beat Valor Latitude Acquisition on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Company Profile

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

