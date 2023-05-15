Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) PT Lowered to $12.00

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VLN. TheStreet downgraded Valens Semiconductor from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Valens Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. Valens Semiconductor has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.12.

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 346,921.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,776,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,240 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 500.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 761,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 634,671 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 818,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 616,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 1,439.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 397,338 shares during the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

