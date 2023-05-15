Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,760,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the April 15th total of 41,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.09. 4,693,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,962,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vale will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3542 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 145,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vale by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 1,441.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 293,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Vale by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,065,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after buying an additional 231,037 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Further Reading

