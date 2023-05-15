UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Barclays

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UWMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on UWM from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UWM from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.31.

UWMC stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $458.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. UWM has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). UWM had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UWM by 807.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of UWM by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

