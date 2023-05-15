Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 15.9% Higher

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) traded up 15.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $18.99. 6,580,960 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 6,217,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.73.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Trading Up 16.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82.

Insider Activity

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $42,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 448,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,935,068.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $175,486.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 730,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $42,368.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 448,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,935,068.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,484 shares of company stock worth $1,003,204 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $5,178,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Upstart by 36.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $5,925,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.