UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) Insider Acquires £3,250 in Stock

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) insider Chris Dent bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £3,250 ($4,100.95).

Shares of LON:UPGS opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.62) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £114.76 million, a PE ratio of 917.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 137.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 144.16. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 90 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 174 ($2.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 2.43 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. UP Global Sourcing’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.

