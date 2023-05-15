UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) Insider Acquires £3,250 in Stock

May 15th, 2023

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGSGet Rating) insider Chris Dent bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £3,250 ($4,100.95).

UP Global Sourcing Price Performance

Shares of LON:UPGS opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.62) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £114.76 million, a PE ratio of 917.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 137.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 144.16. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 90 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 174 ($2.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87.

UP Global Sourcing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 2.43 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. UP Global Sourcing’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About UP Global Sourcing

(Get Rating)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.

