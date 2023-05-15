UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $47,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,697 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 136,842 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $72,551,000 after purchasing an additional 35,656 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 4,158 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 243,252 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,956,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:UNH traded down $6.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $484.55. The company had a trading volume of 513,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,686. The company has a 50-day moving average of $487.45 and a 200 day moving average of $503.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $451.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

