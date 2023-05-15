United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up to $6.64

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $6.84. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 3,602,946 shares changing hands.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 26,613.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.