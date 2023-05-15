Unionview LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Unionview LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,091 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.96. 8,830,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,380,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

