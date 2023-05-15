Unionview LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Unionview LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.32. 4,493,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,446,633. The firm has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

