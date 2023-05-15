Unionview LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Unionview LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 211.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,424 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Unionview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Unionview LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,473. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.