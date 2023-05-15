Unionview LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Unionview LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Unionview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.71. The stock had a trading volume of 496,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,848. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.65. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

