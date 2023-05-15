Union Jack Oil’s (UJO) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Union Jack Oil stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 22.95 ($0.29). 936,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,036. The stock has a market cap of £25.20 million, a PE ratio of 1,147.50 and a beta of 0.71. Union Jack Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 20.36 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 53.72 ($0.68). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.56.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

