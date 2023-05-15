Union Jack Oil’s (UJO) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Union Jack Oil Trading Down 0.2 %
Union Jack Oil stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 22.95 ($0.29). 936,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,036. The stock has a market cap of £25.20 million, a PE ratio of 1,147.50 and a beta of 0.71. Union Jack Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 20.36 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 53.72 ($0.68). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.56.
Union Jack Oil Company Profile
