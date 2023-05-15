Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Update

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,422. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

Several analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

