U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

NYSE:SLCA opened at $12.13 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $934.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $442.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.60 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $818,401.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,434,969.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

