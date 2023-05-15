Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,350,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,413,000 after purchasing an additional 191,761 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,952 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $105.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.06. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.