Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,747 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after buying an additional 25,682 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $140.13 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.49 and a fifty-two week high of $155.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $290,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

