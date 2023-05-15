Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.98 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.51.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

