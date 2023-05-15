Trust Co. of Vermont Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.76 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $54.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

