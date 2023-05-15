Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.89 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 20.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $170.65 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $125.55 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

