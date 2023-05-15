Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $84.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $85.93.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

