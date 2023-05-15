Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479,117 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,941,000 after purchasing an additional 203,294 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,962,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,785,000 after purchasing an additional 109,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,657,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,837,000 after acquiring an additional 60,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $370.33 on Monday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.21. The company has a market capitalization of $181.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

