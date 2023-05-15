Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 260,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,831,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. RENASANT Bank boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 47,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 23,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $111.51 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.03 and a 200 day moving average of $144.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

