Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH opened at $220.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.29. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $263.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,206 shares of company stock worth $2,961,139 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

