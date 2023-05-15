Traders Purchase Large Volume of Marriott International Call Options (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 32,173 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 469% compared to the average volume of 5,650 call options.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.43. 376,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,415. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $183.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,570 shares of company stock worth $6,935,390. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.