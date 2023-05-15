Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.16.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.06, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. Analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 962,769 shares of company stock worth $58,223,655. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.