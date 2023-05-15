TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Maxim Group

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.36. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.32.

Insider Activity

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 174,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $240,821.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,324,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,821.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 178,707 shares of company stock valued at $243,764. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.