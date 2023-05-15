Towercrest Capital Management Sells 232 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Towercrest Capital Management lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $66.77. 226,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,284. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

