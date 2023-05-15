Towercrest Capital Management Sells 172 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Towercrest Capital Management cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,633,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 39,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $387.37. The company had a trading volume of 117,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,569. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.47. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $391.60.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

