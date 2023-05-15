Towercrest Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,544,000 after purchasing an additional 916,427 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,387 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,252,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,637,000 after acquiring an additional 161,581 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,538,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,937,000 after acquiring an additional 642,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,389,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,467,000 after acquiring an additional 274,161 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,137. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

