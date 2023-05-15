Towercrest Capital Management Acquires 1,362 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $276,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $92.48. 1,290,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,909. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.97.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

