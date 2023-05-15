Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. Approximately 3,026,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 1,714,835 shares.The stock last traded at $18.10 and had previously closed at $17.28.

Specifically, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,880.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,082,158.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,880.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MODG shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.75.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

