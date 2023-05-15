Toncoin Price Reaches $1.96 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00007151 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $6.70 billion and $17.79 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020254 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00024958 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018191 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,476.38 or 1.00077215 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.99845748 USD and is up 7.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $15,783,126.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

