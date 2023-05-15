Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 8,954 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,186,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.2% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $60,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,284,166. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

