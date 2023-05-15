Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 313 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $20,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DGX. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.40. 51,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,006. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

