Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 13,071 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,067 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 13,071 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $20,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Shares of BA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.07. The stock had a trading volume of 599,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,040. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.59. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

