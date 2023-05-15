Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 12,573 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,573 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Nutrien worth $27,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,208. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $104.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.24.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.